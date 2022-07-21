WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Henry Parker, 28, of Wichita, was found guilty of firing multiple shots at officers in north Wichita during a protest in 2020 after the death of George Floyd.

Wichita police say an officer’s helmet was damaged as someone shot at officers Monday, June 1, 2020. (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), one officer’s helmet was hit by bullet pieces that ricocheted near officers. Police believe a second officer’s helmet was grazed by a bullet.

Parker was charged with the following:

Two counts of aggravated battery on LEO: physical contact to state/county/city officer

19 counts of aggravated assault of LEO; use of a deadly weapon

One count of criminal possession of weapon by felon; certain felonies within 10 years

The WPD said someone sent them a video that captured the shooting and helped them to investigate the identity of Parker.

Parker’s scheduled date to be sentenced has not yet been released.