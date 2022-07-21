WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Henry Parker, 28, of Wichita, was found guilty of firing multiple shots at officers in north Wichita during a protest in 2020 after the death of George Floyd.
According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), one officer’s helmet was hit by bullet pieces that ricocheted near officers. Police believe a second officer’s helmet was grazed by a bullet.
Parker was charged with the following:
- Two counts of aggravated battery on LEO: physical contact to state/county/city officer
- 19 counts of aggravated assault of LEO; use of a deadly weapon
- One count of criminal possession of weapon by felon; certain felonies within 10 years
The WPD said someone sent them a video that captured the shooting and helped them to investigate the identity of Parker.
Parker’s scheduled date to be sentenced has not yet been released.