WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A jury finds Zachary Robinson of Wichita not guilty on suspicion of criminal sodomy from an April 2018 case.

Zachary Robinson (Photo Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)

Zachary Robinson, 30 at the time of the incident, was booked into jail of suspicion of aggravated criminal sodomy.

Arrest reports show the victim was a child.