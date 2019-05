Wichita man found not guilty of child sex crimes Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Zachary Robinson (Photo Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A jury finds Zachary Robinson of Wichita, not guilty of suspicion of criminal sodomy from an April 2018 case.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Zachary Robinson (Photo Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Zachary Robinson (Photo Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)

Zachary Robinson, 30 at the time of the incident, was booked into jail of suspicion of aggravated criminal sodomy.

Arrest reports show the victim was a child.