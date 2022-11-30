WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court and heard his sentence for the murder of 19-year-old Nakari Moore in 2017.

Jeremiah Tate (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Jeremiah Tate pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and battery of a law enforcement officer on Oct. 19, 2022. He was sentenced to 165 months in prison, which equals out to 13 years and nine months.

Police said in Dec. 2019, Moore was paying a bill at a cell phone store. When he was leaving, Tate fired several shots into Moore’s car, killing him.

Tate has been in custody for around five years and will have that time credited to his sentence.