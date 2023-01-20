WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been sentenced for the death of a Wichita teenager in 2019.

Malick Garrett’s first appearance in November of 2019 (KSN Photo)

A judge sentenced Malick Garrett to just over five years in prison for the shooting death of 15-year-old Marion Wheaton. The district attorney’s office says Garrett pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in November.

Garrett was 18 at the time. He is now 21.

Wheaton was shot at McAdams Park, 1400 N. Ohio, on the evening of Nov. 6, 2019.

Police say their investigation revealed that Wheaton and two of his friends walked into the area to meet with a group of teenagers to allegedly fight over an ongoing dispute.

As Wheaton and his friends walked into the area, they were approached by a vehicle. Garrett and a 15-year-old boy exited the vehicle. Garrett then fired multiple shots from a handgun, striking Wheaton, according to police.

When police arrived, they found Wheaton with one upper body gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The judge sentenced Garrett to 61 months in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections.