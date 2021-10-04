Wichita man gets life in prison in child sex crimes case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County judge has sentenced a Wichita man to life in prison for having sexual relations with an underage girl.

Stephan Crooks, 2018 (Photo Courtesy Sedgwick County Jail)

Prosecutors said Stephan Crooks, 52, sexually assaulted a child between May of 2017 and October of 2018 when the child was 12 and 13 years old.

Crooks pleaded guilty in 2020 but then asked to withdraw his plea. District Judge David Dahl denied the request.

Dahl sentenced Crooks to life on one count of aggravated criminal sodomy and one life on one count of rape.

District Attorney Marc Bennett said the sentences will run at the same time, but Crooks must serve 46 years in prison before being eligible for parole.