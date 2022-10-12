WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man went before a judge on Wednesday and heard his sentence after pleading guilty in a domestic violence case.

Kealen Dixon was sentenced to 136 months in prison, which equals out to 11 years and four months. He pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated domestic battery, and one count of criminal threat on Aug. 31, 2022.

The sentencing comes from an incident that occurred in Dec. 2020. An affidavit says Wichita Police Department (WPD) officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 1800 block of S. Estelle St. in Wichita.

Officers talked to a woman who said she was involved in a fight with Dixon, who was her boyfriend. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries to her face. She told officers Dixon had beaten her.

Dixon was arrested at the scene.