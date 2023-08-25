WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court Friday, where he was sentenced to over 22 years in prison for a string of robberies.

Robert J. Anderson III was sentenced to 272 months in prison, which equals 22 years and eight months.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office says Anderson was convicted of 19 counts of burglary and five counts of aggravated burglary.

The burglaries happened in 2021. Police said Anderson was connected to burglaries at businesses in Wichita and surrounding areas.

Police also said at the time, credit cards, cash, personal information, tools, and electronics were taken. Stolen property was also recovered.

According to court filings, one of the businesses Anderson was convicted of breaking into is the Orpheum Theatre. Police said in an affidavit an unknown person — later identified as Anderson — pried open the front door to the Orpheum, causing almost $3,000 of damage.