WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man stood in front of a judge and heard his sentence for killing a 20-year-old man and shooting a 16-year-old boy in March 2021.

DeAdrian Johnson was sentenced to 101 months (8.4 years) in prison and 36 months of post-release on Wednesday. The judge also ordered restitution in the amount of $5,330, according to Sedgwick County officials.

On July 6, Johnson pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter, aggravated battery, and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The shooting happened in March 2021 in the 1000 block of N. Volutsia. Police said that Johnson shot and killed 20-year-old Christopher Terrell and shot another 16-year-old boy during a dispute. They said he then shot himself.

He was treated at a local hospital, then booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.