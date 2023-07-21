WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent solicitation of a child in May 2023 was given probation on Friday.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office says Jimmy Jensen was sentenced to 36 months of probation with an underlying sentence of 34 months.

The underlying sentence means if he violates his probation, he’ll serve 34 months in prison.

Jensen was initially charged with rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14.