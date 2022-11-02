WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was read his sentence for sexual battery and other charges after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old in June 2021.

David Clark, 20, of Wichita, was sentenced to two years of probation with an underlying sentence of 122 months (10 years and 2 months) and lifetime post-release, which means he will be put in prison if he violates his probation.

Clark pleaded guilty on Sept. 15 guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

In addition, the judge ordered him to pay $2,892.72 in restitution and complete sexual offender treatment.

In June 2021, a 17-year-old girl told police she was sexually assaulted while in an incoherent state. She said the incident was recorded and posted on a social media account.

Clark was arrested with another man, 19-year-old Ethan Garrett, who is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 8 for his part in the crimes.