WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury convicted a 61-year-old man for kidnapping and raping a Wichita teenager in November 2019.

On Wednesday, the jury found Anthony Seymour, 61, guilty of aggravated kidnapping, rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated robbery.

Police said that Seymour first approached the 15-year-old girl as she was walking to a Dillons store on Nov. 18, 2019.

“She thought he was acting suspicious the initial time that he tried to contact her,” Allred said. “She went into the Dillons, was walking back home when he reapproached her the second time and forced her into the vehicle at knifepoint.”

Police got the call of an abduction in the area of 300 N. Volutisa around 6:20 that evening. Officers began searching and saw a girl jump out of a car that was leaving the area. She ran toward officers while the driver fled in the car.

“She did a tremendous job of getting out of the vehicle, locating the officers and telling them what happened,” said Captain Brent Allred. “She’s a very brave young lady.”

After she escaped, the girl was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers used GPS to help track the girl’s missing cellphone to a parking lot in the 100 block of South Hillside. Surveillance video from a business provided a car tag number. They said that is how they connected Seymour to the crime.

They went to his home in the 1900 block of N. Lorraine and said they noticed some of the victim’s belongings inside Seymour’s car. They also said the victim positively identified Seymour, who was 58 at the time.

At the time of his arrest, police said Seymour was on parole and is a registered sex offender. In 2004, Seymour was convicted of raping a 14-year-old in Sedgwick County.

He was released from prison in 2016, rearrested for a parole violation in January 2018, and then released in May 2018.

Judge Seth Rundle will sentence Seymour on the new convictions on Sept. 19.