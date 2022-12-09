WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who was found guilty by a jury of 33 counts related to two rapes and a standoff with the Wichita SWAT was sentenced in court yesterday.

Patrick Newborn, 35, was sentenced to 105 years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. He was found guilty of the crimes by a jury on Sept. 28, 2022.

In September 2020, a 32-year-old woman said she was sexually assaulted while at home with her two small children.

She told police at the time a man, later identified as Newborn, entered her home around midnight, demanded money, then sexually assaulted her before leaving.

When police went to Newborn’s apartment at Harry and Webb a few days after the Pershing assault, they said he pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot them.

SWAT and negotiators arrived, and after a seven-hour standoff, police arrested Newborn. He was charged a few days later.