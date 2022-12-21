WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal grand jury has indicted Clinton Bruner, 49, of Wichita, based on a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation.
According to court documents, these are the indictments:
- One count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- One count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base
- One count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime
- One count of possession of a stolen firearm
The DEA continues to investigate the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster is prosecuting it.