Wichita man involved in 2018 multiple shootings sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Trey Williams, the Wichita man accused of shooting at a man’s car near 13th and Greenwich Road on April 3, 2018, has been sentenced Wednesday to 48 months of probation with an underlying sentence of 52 months in prison. This means if Williams violates his probation, he could be sentenced to 52 months in prison.

In 2018, Williams was charged with multiples counts of criminal discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, and criminal threat. Williams is also charged with shooting the front window of Home Bank and Trust at 1409 N. Greenwich Road on April 4.

Image courtesy of Sedgwick County

On April 18, 2018, Williams is accused of firing five times at an off-duty Wichita police officer while he worked security in the parking lot of the Warren Threatre on 13th at K-96. The police sergeant was not struck by the bullets.

On April 23, 2018, an unoccupied Wichita police patrol vehicle was struck by gunfire while it was parked close to an officer’s residence.