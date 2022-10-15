The influencer, identified as a 21-year-old philosophy student from the University of Toronto, died on Aug 27.(Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was killed on Friday night during an altercation that started in the drive-thru of a local fast food restaurant.

A news release from the Wichita Police Department (WPD) says at 11:35 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 3600 block of E. Harry St. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found 35-year-old Pleasure Coleman unconscious and not breathing. Officers began life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through an investigation, officers found Coleman had an argument with a 31-year-old male in the drive-thru of a local restaurant. The argument turned physical and gunfire was exchanged.

Police say Coleman was shot in his upper body. The other man was taken into custody at the scene. Coleman and the other man did not know each other.

An investigation is ongoing.