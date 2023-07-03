WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who is on pre-trial release for a fatal shooting outside of a northwest Wichita grocery store has been arrested on drug distribution charges.

The Wichita Police Department says 29-year-old Diego Briceno of Wichita was taken into custody last Wednesday for felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

21st and Maize Dillons shooting (KSN Photo)

Briceno is on pretrial release for the Feb. 10, 2022, double shooting outside a grocery store at 21st Street and Maize Road.

Iman Foye, 18, and Javeon Johnson, 21, were shot in what police say was a drug deal that ended with gunfire. 18-year-old Foye was arrested and charged shortly after he was released from the hospital.

Johnson turned 22 while still recovering from the shooting. He would later die of his injuries on July 3, 2022.

In this new arrest, police accuse Briceno of distributing drugs while out on release. During a search warrant executed on June 28, police say they found 164 packages of retail THC products, a gun case, and over $14,000 in cash.

Briceno is being held on a $2 million bond for contempt for violating the terms of his pre-trial release. He’s also being held on a $10,000 bond for drug distribution.