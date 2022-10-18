WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has submitted a plea of guilty in the shooting death of a 29-year-old man that took place in 2019.

Court records show Isaac Phillips pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree; intentional and one count of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon on Oct. 13.

Phillips was charged in June 2019. Police say Phillips and another man were arguing early on a Sunday morning in the 400 block of N. New York St. when Phillips shot the man multiple times, killing him.

Phillips could receive between 147 and 653 months for the murder charge and 18 to 23 months for the possession charge, according to Sedgwick County officials. He will have to register as a violent offender.

Phillips’ sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 1 at 8:45 a.m.