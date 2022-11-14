WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man pleaded guilty in a 2020 manslaughter case.

Preston Reynolds, 21, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter and attempted distribution of a controlled substance on Monday, Nov. 14, for the 2020 murders of 21-year-old Earnest Jefferson and 19-year-old Jahbreel Rounds.

According to Wichita Police Department (WPD), Reynolds and, at the time, 20-year-old Missy Barber drove to an apartment complex in the 3600 block of W. 13th St just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, for a drug transaction with Jefferson and Rounds.

Wichita police say while Reynolds and Barber were in a car in the parking lot, a disturbance occurred, and shots were fired, injuring Jefferson, Rounds and Reynold.

Jefferson had multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene, according to the WPD. Rounds died the following Monday due to his injuries.

After the disturbance and shooting, police say Reynolds and Barber left in the car. Around 5:40 p.m., Reynolds showed up at a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say after he was treated, he was booked into jail.

After the WPD learned of Barber’s involvement, they say they arrested her at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of S. Glenn.

Reynolds’s sentencing date has not yet been set.

Barber has a hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.