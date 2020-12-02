Wichita man pleads guilty in armed robberies at convenience stores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 28-year-old Wichita man pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with a series of armed robberies.

Brelen Vonfange pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a robbery. In his plea, VonFange admitted doing a robbery at a Kwik Shop at 3601 E. 47th South, as well as brandishing a firearm during another robbery at a QuikTrip at K-15 and 31st South.

In addition, VonFange admitted committing other robberies that will be considered during sentencing. Those include robberies at a Kwik Shop at 710 W. 29th and a Kwik Shop at 3959 S. Hydraulic.

Sentencing for Vonfange is set for Feb. 17. He could face up to 20 years in federal prison and fines.

In September, 26-year-old Shaiquille Harris, of Wichita, was sentenced to 115 months in federal prison. Harris admitted driving Vonfange to the robberies.