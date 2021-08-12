Wichita man pleads guilty in child pornography case, gets 11 years in prison

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge has sentenced a Wichita man to 11.25 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Thomas Schindler, 69, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

Detectives with the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force did an undercover operation on a peer-to-peer file-sharing network called BitTorrent. According to court documents, investigators identified Schindler as a network user in possession of child pornography.

Detectives went to his home, where they say he admitted to using the BitTorrent network to get child pornography images. The investigators said they seized Schindler’s computers and found images of young girls.

