WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has pled guilty to federal charges related to COVID-19 disaster relief funds.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 34-year-old Jack Crowder has pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government property. He was accused of fraudulently receiving $23,000 from the U.S. Department of Labor through the Kansas Department of Labor by supplying false and misleading information.

The fraud happened in September of 2022. The IRS Criminal Investigation Division, the Kansas Department of Labor, and the Wichita Police Department investigated the case.

Sentencing for Crowder is scheduled for April 3, where he faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in federal prison.