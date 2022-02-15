WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in 2019 pled guilty in court on Monday.

25-year-old Markeithen McClaine pled guilty to shooting and killing 20-year-old Airman First Class Chancelor Williams of Spartanburg, South Carolina.

McClaine also pled guilty to three counts of attempted murder in the second degree.

According to an affidavit filed in August of 2019, McClaine was in a car with four friends headed to the apartment to pick up another friend from the party. When they arrived at the complex, the party attendees were in the parking lot. McClaine started smoking a cigarette outside the car while the others got their friend from the party.

One of McClaine’s friends got into a fight with a girl leaving the party. Another friend of McClaine’s broke up the dispute. That person recalled McClaine “encouraging them to get back into the car and saying, ‘It’s not worth it,'” the document reads.

Everyone returned to the car, and the driver attempted to leave the parking lot. One of the occupants said a man from the party had approached the car and was banging his fist into the hood of the car but eventually moved out of the way.

The driver continued away from the scene, but witnesses told detectives McClaine told the driver to stop the car. He got out and shot six or seven rounds at the crowd, according to the affidavit.

McClaine gave a statement to detectives explaining his perspective. He recounted being with his friends going to a party to pick up another girl.

McClaine told detectives several people began surrounding the car, opening doors. He said one man pulled him out of the vehicle. Later he said the crowd was running toward the car.

In fear, “he pulled out his Smith and Wesson .40 caliber firearm from his right pocket and fired several’ warning shots’ in the air,” the affidavit says.

After the warning shots, McClaine said the crowd continued toward the car, so he pointed the gun at the crowd, closed his eyes and fired more shots at the crowd. Then, he got back in the car and told the driver to drive, the document said.

McClaine and the car’s occupants told detectives they went back to the driver’s house. McClaine said he went to his home and put the gun in his closet unloaded. Police later found that weapon, according to the document.

Sentencing for McClaine is scheduled to take place on April 21 at 10:30 a.m.