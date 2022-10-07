WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man submitted a guilty plea in the murders of two teenagers in Feb. 2021.

Dontenize Kelly, 24, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 17-year-old Michael Beasly and 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon.

Beasley was found dead on Feb. 2, and Blackmon was found dead on Feb. 4. An investigation by the Wichita Police Department showed Kelly was involved. Police said he was arrested on Friday evening without incident.

Kelly is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18.