Wichita man pleads guilty to growing mushrooms

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
court-gavel (KSNT)_273179

KSN file

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 35-year-old Wichita man who caught law enforcement’s attention when he was shot pleaded guilty today to growing hallucinogenic mushrooms according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Corey A. Logan pleaded guilty to one count of manufacturing a controlled substance. In his plea, Logan admitted that in March 2018 police were dispatched to his home in the 1900 block of East Maywood. Logan reported being shot by an unknown assailant. Police found a mushroom growing operation in a bedroom of his home.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 2. He could face a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories