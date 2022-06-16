WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder stemming from an incident that happened in July 2020.

According to court documents, Lamontae Lucas pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and three counts of aggravated robbery.

The affidavit says that on July 26, 2020, around 9 p.m., a shooting was reported to dispatch at the AutoZone located at 910 S. Oliver St. When EMS arrived on the scene, they found 40-year-old Nicholas Blue behind the counter with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Surveillance footage shows a man wearing a dark-colored hoodie, blue pants, a facemask, and a surgical glove enter the business, shoot Blue, and run out of the store. Witnesses say they saw the man run across Oliver St., get into an early-2010s Kia Soul, and drive away.

Police later identified the suspect as Lucas. Their investigation revealed Lucas entered the store with the intent to rob it.

Two other employees were in the building, one in the stockroom and one in the basement. They told police they did not see or hear anything at the front of the store. They called 911 when they found Blue’s body.

Lucas is scheduled for sentencing in Sedgwick County District Court on July 22.