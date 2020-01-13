Closings and Delays
Rural Vista - USD 481

Wichita man pleads guilty to robbery at Family Dollar

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Toney Williams (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 25-year-old Wichita man pleaded guilty Monday to committing an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in south Wichita.

Toney D. Williams pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of robbery. In his plea, he admitted that on Oct. 1, 2019, he displayed a handgun when he robbed a Family Dollar at 2301 S. Seneca.

Sentencing is set for April 13.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories