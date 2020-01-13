WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 25-year-old Wichita man pleaded guilty Monday to committing an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in south Wichita.
Toney D. Williams pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of robbery. In his plea, he admitted that on Oct. 1, 2019, he displayed a handgun when he robbed a Family Dollar at 2301 S. Seneca.
Sentencing is set for April 13.
- Wichita man pleads guilty to robbery at Family Dollar