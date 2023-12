WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita has pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child.

Nicholas Blair (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff on Dec. 11, 2023)

According to the Office of the District Attorney, 34-year-old Nicholas Blair pled guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Back in August 2022, Blair was originally charged on suspicion of seven counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Blair is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 25, 2024.