WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has pleaded guilty to stabbing and killing his cousin in January of 2021.

Jason Payne, 39, was charged with first-degree murder on Jan. 13, 2021. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on July 29, 2022.

Police said they found Payne in the middle of the street near 13th St. and Oliver in need of medical attention. He was taken to a local hospital and later released.

Court documents show during an investigation, they learned that Payne’s cousin, Michael Montgomery, was possibly injured in the 900 block of N. Oliver St.

When they went to check on him, they found him unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents say police learned of a physical disturbance at the home. In the documents, police say that Payne pulled a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

Payne is scheduled for sentencing in Sedgwick County District Court on Sept. 28, 2022.