WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has pleaded guilty to charges filed after he stole a car from a QuikTrip with two children inside it in November 2022.

Tyler Kirkhart, 30, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of aggravated endangering of a child and one count of theft in Sedgwick County District Court.

Court documents show Kirkhart stole the car at the QuikTrip near the intersection of 31st Street South and Seneca while the driver of the car was filling a tire with air.

Police say there were two children under the age of four inside the vehicle.

The Wichita Police Department used the FLOCK camera system to locate the vehicle around 40 minutes after the incident in the 3500 block of S. Francis St. Both children were still inside the vehicle and were not physically injured. Kirkhart was arrested several hours later.

Kirkhart’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 9.