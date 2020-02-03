Wichita man pleads guilty to two armed robberies

Crime
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 26-year-old Wichita man pleaded guilty on Monday to two armed robberies at local hotels.

Darrell E. Black pleaded guilty to two counts of commercial robbery. In his plea, he admitted that on May 27, 2017, he robbed the Extended Stay America at 9450 E. Corporate Hills, and on May 29, 2017, he robbed the Days Inn and Suites at 7321 E. Kellogg, both in Wichita.

In both robberies, he held a clerk at gunpoint while demanding money from the hotel cash drawer.

Sentencing is set for May 1. Black could face a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count.

