WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The district attorney’s office says a Wichita man will not fight a murder charge in the death of a 16-year-old Wichita girl.

Azuri Jones was shot during a disturbance between people in two vehicles in September 2021. Police say she was in one of the cars and was hit as shots came from the other car.

Last October, the district attorney charged Kayden Wilson with first-degree murder and other charges in the case.

On Friday, the 19-year-old pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

A judge will sentence him on Feb. 15.