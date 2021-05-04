Wichita man pleads to Medicaid fraud charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has pleaded guilty to Medicaid fraud charges according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

He says Klynt Cordero Guy, 33, entered the pleas last week to two counts of making a false claim or representation to the Medicaid program.

Sedgwick County District Judge Christopher Magana ordered Guy to pay $6,053.25 in restitution and for the cost of the investigation and prosecution.

Schmidt says the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division of his office found that Guy committed the crimes between April of 2016 and February of 2017.