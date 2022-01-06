Wichita man receives 4 consecutive life sentences in child sex crimes case

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 40-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced to consecutive life terms for sexually assaulting an underage girl.

A judge sentenced Jeremiah Orange to four consecutive life sentences, each with parole eligibility after 25 years.

In November, a jury found Orange guilty of two counts of rape and two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The assaults took place in Wichita over several months in 2016 when the girl and her mother were staying with Orange.

During sentencing Wednesday, the judge said his reasoning for the consecutive life sentences is that, “Each charge represents separate distinct acts and separate and distinct traumas inflicted on this child while the defendant was in a caretaking role for the child.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories