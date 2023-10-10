WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita has been sentenced after his 2-year-old child shot his mom in the foot.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Marlon Jones has been charged and sentenced in two different cases. They were combined in a plea agreement.

According to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office, Jones was sentenced to 14 months in case number 2023-CR-000177 and to 17 months in 2023-CR-000299 to run consecutively for a total of 31 months. Jones was presumptive probation, so he was sentenced to 12 months probation on 2023-CR-000177 and 18 months probation on 2023-CR-000299. The sentences will run at the same time.

Jones’s co-defendant, Kianna Nweji, pled guilty to one count of aggravated endangerment of a child and one count of possession of marijuana and was sentenced to 1 year of supervised probation in September.

The incident occurred on Jan. 12. Police were called to a house in the 1200 block of N. Lorraine St. for a shooting. When they arrived, they found Nweji in the home with a gunshot wound to her foot.

Nweji was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said Nweji and her partner, Marlon Jones, who was also charged in the case, were lying in bed when their two-year-old got a hold of a gun and accidentally shot Nweji in the foot.

Police allege Jones took the gun from the house to the nearby home of an acquaintance.

Officers located the gun, an AR-15, in the acquaintance’s home and discovered that it didn’t belong to anyone in the residence, and the residents didn’t know how it got there.