WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was sentenced Wednesday after a standoff with police in 2020.

According to District Attorney Marc Bennett (DA), 32-year-old Micah Fleming was sentenced to three years and 10 months and two years of post-release after he pled guilty to aggravated domestic battery and two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer back in November 2020. Fleming is also ordered to pay $2,160 to the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board.

The DA says on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, a woman was taken to a Wichita hospital after being physically abused by Fleming, her boyfriend. After the arrival of the woman, police began looking for him.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, the DA says the Wichita Police Department (WPD) found Fleming at a home on East Funston Street.

Fleming barricaded himself in the basement and threw items at the officers, including a chisel which missed an officer and stuck in the wall, according to the DA. At one point, Fleming pointed what looked to be a rifle at the officers, which ended up being an airsoft rifle.

Officers retreated, and the SWAT team was called. After several hours, the DA says with the help of the K9 unit, Fleming was arrested.