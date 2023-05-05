WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sedgwick County judge has sentenced a Wichita man who broke into a house and strangled a child in May of 2022.

On Friday, Michael Wells was sentenced to 64 months (five years and four months) in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC).

Wells pleaded guilty to one count of criminal restraint and one count of aggravated burglary on Jan. 30, 2023.

According to the WPD, shortly before 6 a.m. on May 29, 2022, officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 2200 block of W. Wildwood St.

At that time, the homeowner told officers that her 13-year-old daughter woke up and was strangled by an unknown man. The man had left the residence before police arrived and was not located.

An investigation identified Wells as the suspect, and he was arrested less than a month later.

Wells was charged in July of last year with the following:

One count of kidnapping

Two counts of aggravated battery

One count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child

The count of aggravated battery and the count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child were dropped as part of the plea.