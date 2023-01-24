WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Raymond Clark has been sentenced to 18 months of probation on Tuesday after the Wichita Police Department (WPD) says in 2021, he ran over another man while kids were in his car.

In November of 2022, Clark pled guilty to an amended count of aggravated battery and criminal threat. Two other charges were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

According to the WPD, back in December of 2021, officers responded to the report of a person being hit by a car. Clark had hit someone and fled the scene while he had a baby and a 4-year-old in the car with him. He was later apprehended.

The kids were put in the custody of their mother.