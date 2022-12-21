WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Seth Collins, 45, of Wichita, was sentenced by a judge to 12 years and three months in prison for the fatal stabbing of Kayla Brown in 2016.

Collins was charged with one count of murder in the second degree and aggravated battery in 2016.

Court documents show on the night of Apr. 30, 2016, police responded to the Falcon Pointe Apartments in the 4200 block of South Hydraulic, to a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found Kayla and her twin sister Shayla stabbed.

Police say Collins got upset and stabbed both during a fight because they blocked a parking spot with their car door. Kayla was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries a short time later. Collins sustained injuries to his face as a result of a fight.