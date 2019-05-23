Wichita man sentenced for 2017 shooting death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison after a shooting death in south Wichita in 2017.

Jimmy Suttle Jr. shot and killed 52-year-old Leonard Childers outside a home in the 1600 block of South Fern on May 14, 2017.

The shooting was the result of harsh words and an agrument between Leonard Childers and Jimmy Suttle Sr.

A short time later, Suttle Jr. approached Childers with a gun and fired twice. One bullet struck Mr. Childers in the abdomen.

Suttle Jr. pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on February 1 of this year.