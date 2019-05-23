Wichita man sentenced for 2017 shooting death

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved (Courtesy: Sedgwick County)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A man has been sentenced after a shooting death in south Wichita in 2017. Judge Stephen Ternes ordered Jimmy Suttle, Jr., 33 of Wichita, to serve 288 months in prison.

Suttle shot Leonard Childers, 52-years-old of Wichita, outside a home in the 1600 block of south Fern street in Wichita on May 14th, 2017. The shooting was the result of harsh words between Childers and Jimmy Suttle, Sr. when Mr. Childers" told the elder Suttle to get off his lawn.

Witnesses say Suttle responded with a derogatory slur. Mr. Childers and Mr. Suttle then argued further. A short time later, Suttle Jr. approached Mr. Childers with a gun and fired twice.

One bullet struck Mr. Childers in the abdomen. Suttle Jr. pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter on February 1 of this year.

Yesterday, Judge Ternes sentenced Suttle to 165 months. With the shooting, Suttle violated his probation on a 2013 forgery case, a 2015 methamphetamine possession case, and a 2015 aggravated battery case.

The underlying sentences on those cases along with the voluntary manslaughter conviction resulted in the 288 month term.