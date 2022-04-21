WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County judge has sentenced a Wichita man to prison for the murder of an Air Force airman in late July 2019.

25-year-old Markeithen McClaine was sentenced to 330 months, or 27 years, six months, in prison for the murder of Airman 1st Class Chancelor Williams, 20, of Spartanburg, South Carolina.

McClaine also shot three other people during the incident. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Horizons East Apartments on N. Rock Rd.

An affidavit filed in Feb. 2022 says McClaine was in a car with four friends headed to the apartment to pick up another friend from a party. When they arrived at the complex, the party attendees were in the parking lot. McClaine started smoking a cigarette outside the car while the others got their friend from the party.

One of McClaine’s friends got into a fight with a girl leaving the party. Another friend of McClaine’s broke up the dispute. That person recalled McClaine “encouraging them to get back into the car and saying, ‘It’s not worth it,’” the document reads.

Everyone returned to the car, and the driver attempted to leave the parking lot. Witnesses told detectives McClaine told the driver to stop the car, and he got out and shot six or seven rounds at the crowd, according to the affidavit.

McClaine told detectives that “he pulled out his Smith and Wesson .40 caliber firearm from his right pocket and fired several’ warning shots’ in the air,” the affidavit says.

After the warning shots, McClaine said the crowd continued toward the car, so he pointed the gun at the crowd, closed his eyes and fired more shots at the crowd. Then, he got back in the car and told the driver to drive, the document said.

McClaine and the car’s occupants told detectives they went back to the driver’s house. McClaine said he went to his home and put the gun in his closet, unloaded. Police later found that weapon, according to the document.