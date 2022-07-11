WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Christian Wohlford, 24, has been sentenced for the 2020 murder of Jeremy Hutchens.

On Thursday, June 30, Wohlford was sentenced to 21 years and 8 months in prison by a Sedgwick County Court judge.

Wohlford was initially charged on suspicion of:

Murder in the first degree; In the commission of a felony

Aggravated robbery; Armed with a dangerous weapon

Attempted murder in the first degree; Intentional and premeditated

Criminal possession of a felon; Convicted within 5 years

Following a plea deal, Wohlford plead no contest on Wednesday, May 4, to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault.

According to court documents, Hutchens was meeting Wohlford to buy a gun.

According to a witness, Wohlford handed a gun to Hutchens. Hutchens then began counting out cash for the purchase of the gun when Wohlford pointed a gun he was “messing” with and fired it, hitting Hutchens in the head and ultimately killing him.