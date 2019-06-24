Wichita man sentenced for trafficking meth

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 54-year-old Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in federal prison for trafficking in methamphetamine.

Daniel C. Nicholson pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

In his plea, he admitted he bought pound quantities of methamphetamine outside Kansas and used a network to store and distribute the drugs in Wichita.

Investigators found 27 pounds of methamphetamine when they served a search warrant at Nicholson’s home in the 11000 block of East Lewis in Wichita. They also found $31,952 in cash.