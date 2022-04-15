WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, a man received his sentencing for the repeated sexual assault of an underage girl.

Bryce Hanks, 40, of Wichita, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole until after 25 years and 570 months, which will run consecutive to the life sentence.

Hanks received his sentencing by District Judge Tyler Roush, who found him guilty of 10 felony crimes in February. These crimes included rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and aggravated criminal sodomy.

The victim, now 18, had been sexually assaulted since she was nine years old.