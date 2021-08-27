Wichita man sentenced for child sex offenses and pornography

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 24-year-old Wichita man was sentenced to prison in connection with child sex offenses and child pornography.

On Thursday, District Judge Kevin O’Connor sentenced Tyler Dudley to a life term with parole eligibility after 25 years.

Tyler Dudley (KSN Photo)

On June 24th, Dudley pled guilty to aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

An officer from the Exploited and Missing Child Unit was notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of child pornography being uploaded to other computers.

During questioning, Dudley admitted he produced the videos using a girl who was underage while staying with a friend in southeast Wichita.

Dudley also admitted downloading child pornography on his phone