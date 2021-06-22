Wichita man sentenced for deadly 2018 DUI crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 36-year-old Wichita man was sentenced Monday following a deadly 2018 DUI crash in south Wichita. The crash killed 59-year-old Marsha Oglesby.

A judge sentenced Monty Carpenter Jr. to 76 months in prison. Last April, he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter while in the commission of DUI.

On Sept. 3, 2018, Carpenter’s vehicle ran a red light at 31st Street South and McLean Blvd. and struck a vehicle driven by Oglesby. After the crash, he ran from the scene and crawled beneath a trailer. A Wichita police officer saw Carpenter and arrested him.

Along with the prison sentence, a judge added 36 months of post-release when Carpenter leaves prison and ordered him to pay $7,654.58 in restitution. Carpenter will have to pay $150 a month starting the second month after he is released.

