Breaking News
Redacted whistleblower complaint is released

Wichita man sentenced for dealing meth at Standing Rock Sioux Indian Reservation

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
court-gavel (KSNT)_273179

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A Kansas man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in federal prison for dealing massive amounts of methamphetamine on the Standing Rock Sioux Indian Reservation in South Dakota and North Dakota.

Forty-five-year-old Steven McMullen Jr. pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to distribute meth. Authorities say he delivered or had plans to deliver at least 500 grams of the drug on the reservation.

U.S. District Judge Charles Kornmann on Monday sentenced McMullen, of Wichita, to 130 months in prison, to be followed by five months of supervised release.

The case was investigated by various law enforcement agencies in the Dakotas.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories