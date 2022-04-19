TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Wichita man has been sentenced to 51 years in prison for the death of a Topeka woman in 2021.

Kajun Daniel Brock pleaded guilty to the 2nd-degree murder of Shakeita Young in Topeka.

On May 29, 2021, police were sent to 1832 NE Burgess Ct. East in response to a call that a woman had been shot. Police found Young suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene and pronounced her dead shortly after.

Brock was ordered to pay $8,050 in restitution to Lanorris Martin, the victim’s mother, beginning in December 2022 in monthly payments. He will have to register as a violent offender for 15 years after the release.

Several family members joined via Zoom to ask him why he did it. He said he was sorry, and wishes he could turn back time and take it back.

Brock was identified as the suspect of the shooting and was taken into custody on June 2, 2021, with assistance from U.S. Marshals.