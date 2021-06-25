Wichita man sentenced for distributing thousands of child porn images

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 26-year-old Wichita man was sentenced Friday to 155 months, almost 13 years, for distributing child pornography.

Devan Navarette pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child porn back in February, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In his plea, he admitted to operating a Dropbox account to share files of child porn with other users.

Dropbox discovered the activities and reported Navarette to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators found thousands of images depicting children engaging in sex acts.

As part of sentence, Navarette will pay $57,000 in restitution to the victims.

Acting U.S. Attorney Duston J. Slinkard commended Homeland Security, the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Wichita Police Department, and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for their work on the case.